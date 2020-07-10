Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $330.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COST. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $325.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.24 and a 200-day moving average of $303.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,438. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $954,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 13,997 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

