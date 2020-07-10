The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 538 ($6.62) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.74) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 525 ($6.46) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.92) to GBX 580 ($7.14) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 613.30 ($7.55).

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 656.40 ($8.08) on Friday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 823 ($10.13). The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 676.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 681.31.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

