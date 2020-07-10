Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.81

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $96.81 and traded as low as $90.73. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at $92.33, with a volume of 329,968 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.00.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9489335 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.60, for a total value of C$1,154,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,592.40.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

