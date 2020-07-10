Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.43

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.46. Tile Shop shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $74.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tile Shop stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.15% of Tile Shop as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

