TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.42

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $1.70. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 718,572 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $380.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$107.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TORC Oil and Gas Ltd will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

