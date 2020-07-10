TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $390.28

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $390.28 and traded as low as $334.00. TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at $337.50, with a volume of 342,518 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 349.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 390.28.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. TR Property Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.