Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $457,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 99,630 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 268.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.3% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $137.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $138.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.68.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

