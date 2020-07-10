Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,284 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,836% compared to the average daily volume of 118 call options.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total transaction of $285,320.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

