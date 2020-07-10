Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 46,816 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 880% compared to the average volume of 4,777 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SunPower from $4.40 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $9.78 on Friday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, Director S.A. Total bought 182,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,396.56. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SunPower by 56.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in SunPower by 82.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 40.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

