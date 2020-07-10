Traders Purchase Large Volume of EXACT Sciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,811 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 863% compared to the typical daily volume of 188 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,986,000 after purchasing an additional 74,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 668.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 48,849 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $5,441,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -118.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.07. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

