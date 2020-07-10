Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.75

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.75 and traded as low as $54.40. Transense Technologies shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 42,944 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Transense Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.31.

In other Transense Technologies news, insider Nigel Rogers acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,700 ($70.15) per share, for a total transaction of £247,950 ($305,131.68).

About Transense Technologies (LON:TRT)

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

