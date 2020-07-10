Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.62

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $9.82. Treasury Wine Estates shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 3,982,653 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$9.86 and a 200 day moving average of A$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06.

About Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

