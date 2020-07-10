Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Axa

Axa lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Trex by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares during the period.

Shares of TREX opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $135.32.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.58.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

