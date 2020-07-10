U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

