U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $2.37. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 63,100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.98.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 165.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 140,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

