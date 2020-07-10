UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

DCC (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DCC. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,241 ($89.11) to GBX 7,737 ($95.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DCC from GBX 5,700 ($70.15) to GBX 5,900 ($72.61) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on DCC from GBX 6,500 ($79.99) to GBX 7,450 ($91.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,700 ($94.76) to GBX 6,800 ($83.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,350 ($102.76) to GBX 6,030 ($74.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,423.80 ($91.36).

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 6,730 ($82.82) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,722.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,022.90. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,463 ($42.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($105.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 27.01.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.