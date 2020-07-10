UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

OCDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,090 ($13.41) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,255 ($27.75) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,497.92 ($18.43).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 2,000 ($24.61) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,047.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,530.52. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion and a PE ratio of -68.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 994.01 ($12.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,249 ($27.68).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

