Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.24

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.24 and traded as high as $8.72. Uni Select shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 203,146 shares changing hands.

UNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Uni Select from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Laurentian set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Uni Select and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Uni Select in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Uni Select from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.91 million and a P/E ratio of -13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$547.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$556.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uni Select Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

