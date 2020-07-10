United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.98

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.98 and traded as low as $11.10. United Bancorp shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on UBCP. ValuEngine downgraded United Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded United Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBCP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,044,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

