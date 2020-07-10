United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $114.45 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.29.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

