ValuEngine Downgrades Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Hold

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

AAOI stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $231.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $36,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,291 shares in the company, valued at $997,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $75,093.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,917.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,621 shares of company stock valued at $483,102 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

