VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.60

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.60 and traded as low as $27.41. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund shares last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 4,300 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

