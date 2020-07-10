Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stock Position Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,213,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $432,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 192.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 300,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after buying an additional 197,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.27. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.