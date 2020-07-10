Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.54

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $5.70. Velan shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 6,023 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.98 million and a P/E ratio of -6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.31.

Get Velan alerts:

Velan (TSE:VLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$152.56 million for the quarter.

Velan Company Profile (TSE:VLN)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.