Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.41

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $8.00. Velocys shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 3,191,167 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) price target on shares of Velocys in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75.

Velocys Company Profile (LON:VLS)

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

