Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 986,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day moving average is $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.71. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $176.48.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

