Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Haywood Securities

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Haywood Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.50 price target on the stock. Haywood Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FTMNF. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.75 price objective on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

FTMNF stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Victoria Gold has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Company Profile

