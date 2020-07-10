Victrex (LON:VCT) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,690 ($20.80) to GBX 1,660 ($20.43) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,989.55 ($24.48).

VCT stock opened at GBX 1,873 ($23.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,645 ($20.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,574 ($31.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,012.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,142.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75.

Victrex (LON:VCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Victrex will post 13753.131019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

