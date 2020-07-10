Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,513,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.02% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $416,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Shares of VNO opened at $35.86 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.