W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,178,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,343 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.58% of W. R. Berkley worth $426,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $55.80 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.