Walgreens Boots Alliance Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 34,210 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 13,157 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.36). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

