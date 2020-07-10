Waste Management’s (WM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Waste Management (NYSE:WM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $102.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average of $108.21. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Network boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.