Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $107.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABT. Cfra lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $93.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,224,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,314,608,000 after buying an additional 7,735,426 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

