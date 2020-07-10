Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.28

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.28 and traded as high as $10.23. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 202,451 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

