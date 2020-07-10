Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,561 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Westrock were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter worth about $72,005,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,859,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,588,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,514 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

