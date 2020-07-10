Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Short Interest Update

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,731 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westrock by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. Westrock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

