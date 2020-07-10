WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on UNBLF. HSBC cut shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Get WFD Unibail Rodamco alerts:

OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.24. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

About WFD Unibail Rodamco

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 3% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 90 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for WFD Unibail Rodamco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WFD Unibail Rodamco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.