WPX Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WPX Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WPX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.59.

WPX stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

