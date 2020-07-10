WPX Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,764 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 988% compared to the typical volume of 989 call options.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.60.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James cut WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 732,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 471,130 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,778,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

