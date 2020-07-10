Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $273.31

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.31 and traded as high as $300.00. Wynnstay Group shares last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 40,974 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

