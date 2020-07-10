XcelMobility (OTCMKTS:XCLL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

XcelMobility Inc (OTCMKTS:XCLL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. XcelMobility shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 200,000 shares traded.

XcelMobility, Inc provides online sports lottery services in China. The company aggregates and processes lottery purchase orders from registered user accounts through provincial sports lottery administration centers for the purchase orders of welfare and sports lottery products. It also provides individual lottery, lottery pool, automatic tag-along, and recurring purchase services; and lotto, sports match lottery, and instant lottery products.

