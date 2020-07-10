Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.61. Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 35,595 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $99.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.03. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 323.82% and a negative net margin of 3,100.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,045.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $78,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,493 shares in the company, valued at $417,100.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 610.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 178,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 153,498 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 139,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

