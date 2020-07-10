Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Sells $51,330.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,264.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Darryl Bond sold 1,666 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $30,404.50.

YEXT stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Yext by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,683,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,870,000 after purchasing an additional 97,431 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 303,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,442,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,035,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Yext by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,143,000 after buying an additional 515,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Yext in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

