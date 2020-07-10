Yikang Liu Sells 10,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.83, for a total transaction of C$78,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$548,156.

Yikang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$39,171.00.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 39.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$8.34.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$25.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Several research firms have commented on SVM. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Pi Financial set a C$6.80 price target on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

