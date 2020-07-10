YY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.76

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.76 and traded as high as $86.11. YY shares last traded at $84.70, with a volume of 1,275,450 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on YY. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of YY in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of YY from $88.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of YY from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.39.

Get YY alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.76.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. YY had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in YY during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of YY by 3,983.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in YY by 20.1% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 44,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in YY by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About YY (NASDAQ:YY)

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.