Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NYSE CUBE opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.28. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $36.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,822,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,297,000 after purchasing an additional 209,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,999,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,298,000 after acquiring an additional 477,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,443,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,760,000 after acquiring an additional 162,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,137,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,624,000 after acquiring an additional 452,354 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

