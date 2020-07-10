Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.47. Landec reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNDC. Roth Capital raised Landec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research cut Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,388 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the fourth quarter worth $4,051,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 368,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 118,393 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the first quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 48,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

