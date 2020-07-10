Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen posted earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCGN. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

