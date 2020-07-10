Zacks: Analysts Expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.76). Homology Medicines reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 5,816.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of FIXX opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $705.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

