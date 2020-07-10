Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.27. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $52.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip acquired 2,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Service Co. International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

